WorkSmart for Events Management has announced plans to host an International Business Hub during the debut edition of GITEX Africa.

Taking place in Marrakech, Morocco from May 31 to June 2, 2023, the event will be organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Designed to revolutionise the international business scene, the hub will offer opportunities for networking, collaboration and growth, making it a must-attend event for businesses looking to expand their reach and scope.

GITEX Africa, the continent’s largest all-inclusive tech event, will connect tech titans, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, investors and academia to accelerate, collaborate and explore new ventures.

Digital leaders will showcase their most recent innovations at the exhibition and provide numerous opportunities for collaboration and partnerships with their global counterparts to improve the growth prospects of the technology ecosystem and contribute to the shaping of a new digital economy.

WorkSmart will launch the International Business Hub at GITEX Africa over the three days of the event, which is considered a curation of emerging technologies from fintech, e-commerce, cloud, IoT, AI, and telecom to cybersecurity. It will amplify the continent’s digital aspirations and achievements powered by tech-savvy youth, corporates and ambitious governments.

Experts and specialists from renowned international businesses are brought together through the International Business Hub.

Its goal is to foster cooperation among the tech, AI and digital solutions sectors in Africa and around the world. It is an interactive forum focused on market trends, global collaborations, developing markets and sustainable business prospects.

Mr Ahmed AlHujairy, Chief Executive Officer of WorkSmart, stated that this ambitious event takes place at the same time as Africa is experiencing a sharp rise in its economy, society and a variety of other sectors.

He said, “This global forum is poised to bring together nearly 5,000 exhibitors from 90 countries, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in the technology industry.

“Amidst an illustrious gathering of global tech leaders, this one-of-a-kind business hub provides a unique opportunity to forge strong commercial ties between participating entities, facilitating successful collaborations and unlocking a wealth of new business prospects.





“Serving as a premier event at GITEX Africa, it offers an unparalleled platform to deliberate on the latest trends and developments in the technology and digitisation sector and their far-reaching impact on the global economy.”

