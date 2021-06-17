International Breweries promotes STEM education, donates N11.5m science laboratory to Osun school

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) has refurbished and fully equipped a science laboratory at Community Grammar School in Esa Odo, Osun State to the tune of N11.5 million.

Inside the refurbished laboratory are newly-acquired equipment including 41 measuring cylinders, 30 retort stands,19 tripod stands, 20 test tube holders, 15 pulley systems, 15 G-clamps, four packs of Bunsen burners, 10 pieces of thermometers, galvanometers, anemometers, and potentiometers, 75 pieces of lens and mirror, 20 pendulum bulbs, 15-meter rules, and one pack of optical bench among others.

International Breweries also installed an overhead tank, a water pump, and school signage and directional signs in the school.

The company which is part of the AB InBev family said the donation of the laboratory forms part of its CSR efforts and commitment to its vision of ‘Bringing People Together for a Better World’.

It added that the laboratory will support children in the school to embrace science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in addition to the industrialisation agenda of the state and federal governments.

The Plant Manager, International Breweries, Emmanuel Onabanjo, noted that the donation was inspired in line with UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 4 and 9 which focus on quality education and industry, innovation and infrastructure respectively.

Onabanjo also revealed that the laboratory will cater to the learning needs of about 400 students, adding that “the developments and advancements we have witnessed in the field of science would not have been possible without the availability of state-of-the-art laboratories as research centres to prepare and train science students for the future.’’

“These trained students grow up to develop an interest in scientific research and form the next generation of tech innovators and scientists our nation needs. Hence, the need to provide a conducive learning environment where they can lay a good foundation, especially through the study of science,’’ he added.

While appreciating the gesture, the school principal, Elder Woye Abiodun said “for a long time, the school’s science laboratory was not in good shape and lacked the required equipment essential for learning, but today, we have a newly refurbished and fully equipped laboratory. It’s why we cannot but commend the good work done by the company for the educational development of our students.”

The Osun State Commissioner for Education, Folorunso Oladoyin noted that the laboratory will contribute immensely to the development of science education and complement state government efforts.

“The intervention of your company underscores the fact that the organisation is not only a profit-making one but also a platform for demonstration of responsible citizenship by taking care of the needs of critical members of the society,” Oladoyin said.

The Ejemu Oje of Esa Odo, Oba Julius Adeniran who was also present at the inauguration of the laboratory said: “We are grateful for this donation to Community Grammar School, Esa Odo because many of our children now have access to the equipment they need to update their knowledge of science; we are also hopeful that International Breweries will consider them for employment at some point in the near future.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.