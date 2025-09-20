International art exhibition showcases African cultural heritage

The “Oro Asa, Ohun Atijo” (Cultural Words, Ancient Voices) art exhibition, a collaborative effort between Red19 Global and Aafin Ilu Cultural Centre, opened today in Ede, Osun State, and Derby, United Kingdom. The exhibition, which runs from September 20 to 30, 2025, brings together a diverse group of distinguished artists from across Africa.

The curators of the exhibition are Kikelomo Solomon-Ayeni, CEO of Red19 Global, Oluwatimilehin Osho, and Olamide Bakare. The jury includes Prince Adewale Laoye, a renowned cultural custodian, and Olamide Bakare, a celebrated UK-based visual artist.

The exhibition features works by a talented group of artists, including Dauda Ova, Chinwendu Chidi, Anthony Anisiebo, Edirin John Duvwiama, Shegun Oseh, Mercy Odukogbe, Rachael Okogie, Bukola Abiodun, Ibukun Oparinu, Medeyonmi Akran, Oluwatobi Ogundunsin, Attah George Unwuchola, Olaniyi Atolagbe, Oluwatosin Lamina, Ifeoluwapo Okunade, Kikelomo Solomon-Ayeni, and Kester Kanayo Onyemaechi.

The exhibition explores the theme of “Cultural Words, Ancient Voices,” highlighting the enduring power of ancestral voices, traditional expressions, and cultural heritage as interpreted through contemporary artistic practice. The works on display reflect how Africa’s visual languages continue to inspire identity, resilience, and collective memory, while engaging global audiences in meaningful dialogue.