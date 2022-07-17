Internal crisis, overconfidence cost APC victory in Osun poll ​― Nwosu

A former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Imo State, Chief Uche Nwosu on Saturday said that the Party lost the just concluded governorship election in Osun State to the main opposition political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), largely to an internal crisis, arrogance, reliance on the power of incumbency and poor reward system for the inability of the party to win the poll

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Chief Nwosu

The APC Chieftain lamented that the Party leadership allowed the internal crisis to engulf the structure of the Party in nearly all the states of the Federation which played out in Osun State on Saturday.

He stressed that the arrogance of the people in power had led them to be playing God while losing the commitment of the party faithful.

According to him, “APC lost Osun state not that the incumbent governor was not performing but it is because the party leadership allowed an internal crisis to kill the structures in all the States, secondly arrogance contributed to the fall of the party, they believe that once you’re in power no one can do anything.

“APC has always believed in the power of incumbency and also remember that we have been saying that their reward system is zero. For instance, the founding fathers of the party are relegated to please new members. Look at how they treated the former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, see how he was relegated, a founding member of the party and they believed he can’t do anything, he should go to hell. They have seen it now”

Speaking on whether the party can still bounce back ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nwosu lamented that the party does not have the luxury of time to make amends.





According to him, “it is getting late, in fact, it is already late for the APC to retrace its steps. If they wanted to make corrections, they could have done that since they had every opportunity to do that, but because some of the leaders in the party are very arrogant, they don’t care, they are selfish and only think about themselves and we’ve been shouting about this but no one cared to listen, they think that once you become a governor then you have everything and nothing else matters anymore.

“I strongly blame the leadership of our party for the woes that have befallen the APC, God gave us power in 2015 and became arrogant with the power, we no longer care what happens, how the people feel, we don’t care how the founding fathers of the party are treated, see where the arrogance has gotten us today

He however commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) umpire and the security agencies for conducting a credible election and providing an enabling environment for the electorate to cast their votes and elect a governor of their choice.

According to him, ” I want to commend INEC for the deployment of the BVAS (Bimodal Verification and Accreditation System), which has clearly shown that the era of election rigging is gone. INEC has shown that the votes of the electorate can count and this is what to expect in the 2023 general elections”