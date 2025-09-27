Interior Minister unveils digital reforms as 689 Immigration cadets graduate in Kano

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Saturday said Nigeria’s immigration management had entered a new era of digital innovation, operational efficiency, and citizen-focused service delivery.

Tunji-Ojo stated this at the passing-out parade of 689 cadets of the 50th Superintendent Basic Course of the Immigration Training School, Kano.

The minister, represented by the Secretary to the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jibrin, said the reforms underscored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

“We are committed to building a smarter, more secure and service-oriented immigration system. Some of our recent innovations include the introduction of electronic gates at airports, digital landing and exit cards, a centralised passport production system, and real-time electronic border surveillance,” he said.

According to him, these measures will enhance national security, improve operational efficiency, and increase public trust in the service.

The minister urged the cadets to embrace professionalism, emotional intelligence, and a zero-tolerance attitude toward corruption.

“Your uniform is a symbol of authority. Use it to protect, not to intimidate. Serve as the face of our nation at its borders with integrity and discipline,” he said.

In her remarks, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap, said the reforms were repositioning the NIS in line with global standards.

Nandap commended President Tinubu and the minister for their steadfast support and reform-driven leadership in shaping the Nigerian Immigration Service into a modern, technology-driven agency.

She listed key initiatives including the deployment of e-Border solutions, creation of a Special Border Force, introduction of body cameras at airports, advanced passenger information systems, electronic expatriate residence permits, and the new eVisa application channel.

“These reforms are designed to strengthen border governance, improve migration management and enhance service delivery to Nigerians and foreigners.

“The dynamic global environment demands that our officers demonstrate ICT competence, resilience and professionalism,” Nandap said.

She urged the cadets to reject unethical practices and serve as champions of institutional reforms.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Immigration Training School, Kano, Comptroller Idris Akande-Ozigi, said the cadets had undergone six months of intensive training to prepare them for the challenges of national service.

Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State, represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security, retired Air Vice-Marshal Ibrahim Umar, congratulated the cadets and pledged the state government’s support to the training institution.

The colourful parade was attended by heads of security agencies, members of the Kano Emirate Council, families of the cadets and other dignitaries.

