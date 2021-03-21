Inter-tribal crisis, ultimatums caused by lost cultural values ― Group

The threat and counter threats issued across tribal divides in the country was at the weekend described as a fallout of lost cultural values and a lack of people-led approaches towards sustainable development.

And to solve this challenge, a nongovernmental organisation, Rescue Citizens Ambassadors has advocated and promised it’s commitment to creating a model and advanced people-led approaches towards sustainable development, social equity, domestic governance and economic viability.

The group said it will achieve this by utilising innovative research, policy and advocacy, an equitable and fair society in which families and homes can enjoy full social, economic and religious rights.

“We can’t just fold our arms and wish things away. Our belief in RCA is that once our cultural values are restored, it would make it easier to prepare the new crops of leaders not just to be gainfully employed but to be adequately equipped to pilot the affairs of the country in a positive trend,” RCA stated.

The zonal coordinator of RCA, Paul Omokehinde, made this known at the weekend while speaking with journalists at the NUJ Press Centre in Ibadan, reiterating that the group has a vision to create a platform for young people to actively engaged in social, economic, financial, industrial, religious and family activities within all tiers of the country.

He explained that RCA is a movement to birth a new Nigeria where there is justice and equity and where sons and daughters of nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody, adding that the club is open to like-minded and passionate people who are sincerely interested in reengineering and reinstating the core values of the people.

According to him, the focus of RCA is peaceful coexistence and synergy among the tribes and the group will teach youths to pursue and recover Nigeria’s lost values and influence them to shun bigotry and ethnic divisions to give all Nigerians a sense of belonging as well as unified tribes with shared vision.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…