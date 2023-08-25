The Military High Command on Friday vowed that the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security forces would sustain the ongoing offensive war against insurgency and terrorism activities in the country despite all odds

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-General Edward Buba, on the success recorded by the troops in the various theatres of operations In the six geo-political zones of the country in the last week

According to him, “the counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations being conducted by troops continue to produce results.

Though the men and women of the armed forces are fighting and dying for the country every day, they have made great strides.

“The military will continue the momentum of its operations by mounting pressure on groups seeking to undermine the security of citizens and the nation”.

He explained that “The update on the operations across the Six geopolitical zones as of August 25, 2023, reveals that the military neutralised 23 terrorists, arrested 109 criminals, 5 kidnappers, one informant, 22 suspected oil thefts, and rescued 41 kidnapped hostages.

Additionally, 231 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops, comprising 25 adult males, 63 adult females, and 143 children.

According to him, within the period under review, “Troops recovered a total of 41 weapons and 300 assorted kinds of ammunition.

The breakdown of arms and ammunition is as follows: 14 AK47 rifles, one AK49 rifle, 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 7.62mm special ammo, one PKT gun, one LMG, 2 pump action guns, 2 locally fabricated pistols, 3 locally fabricated rifles, 2 Dane guns, one pistol, and 2 locally made long barrel guns.

* Additionally, troops recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, one AK47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 239 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 5 rounds of 7.62 NATO, 44 rounds of PKT, 5 rounds of 9mm ammo, and 6 cartridges.

” Furthermore, troops recovered 13 motorcycles, 22 mobile phones, one bicycle, 10 machetes, and a pair of camouflage pants.





He added, “The operations in the South-South geopolitical zone resulted in the arrest of the following: 682,400 litres of stolen crude oil, 70,950 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 23,250 litres of DPK. All amounting to an estimated sum of N414,396.250 denied to the oil thief

The Director, while assuring that the military would relentlessly pursue groups contributing to insecurity and instability in the country, declared that the Troops would, through their operations, continue to make improvements towards ensuring the safety of citizens and restoring security across the country.

