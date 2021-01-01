Insurgency: Troops rescue 7 kidnapped victims, arrest collaborator, bandits in Katsina, Zamfara ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday said that in continuation of the aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry and other sundry crimes in the North-West zone of the country, the troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have rescued seven kidnapped victims in Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Eneche.

He said that the gallant troops carried out the rescue operation on Thursday while on routine patrol around Gidan Dan Nunu and Dutsi villages of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State when made contact was made with bandits.

Gen Eneche stated that In the course of the encounter, the gallant troops successfully rescued the victims from the bandits who fled into different directions when the heat was too much.

He added that in the same vein, troops of Forward Operating Base Dangulbi while on stop and search patrol on Thursday arrested one Zayanu Abdullahi from Shinkafi district with a huge amount of money.

According to him, “preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in buying of stolen cows from bandits while further investigation revealed that the suspect has been a collaborator with bandits and is now in custody for further action.”

He further added in a related development, the gallant troops acting on credible intelligence that bandits were operating in Kimbisawa village of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State also make a rescue operation.

“Troops swiftly mobilized to the village and rescued two women and a child kidnapped by the bandits, rescued victims were immediately reunited with their families,” he added.

Gen. Eneche revealed that on the same Thursday, the troops while on routine patrol along Batsari-Jibia road were ambushed by armed bandits.

According to him, “bandits engaged troops from high ground, contact was made with the bandits’ and were successfully cleared due to troops’ superior firepower while one of the bandits was neutralised and others escaped with gunshot wounds.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Troops rescue 7 kidnapped Troops rescue 7 kidnapped

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Troops rescue 7 kidnapped Troops rescue 7 kidnapped

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE