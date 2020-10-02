Insurgency: Troops kill 869 bandits, rescue 321 kidnapped victims ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, (DHQ), on Friday, disclosed that in the renewed efforts to stamp out insurgency activities in the country, a total of 869 insurgents have been killed while 321 kidnap victims were rescued by troops during the various operations embarked upon by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies across the country in the last three months.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, (DMO), General John Eneche disclosed this to defence correspondents in Abuja while giving a breakdown of military operations between July and September this year.

He explained that “a total of 1,708 suspects were arrested for various offences while of a large cache of arms and ammunition were as well recovered in addition to a total of 37,117 barrels of stolen crude oil and total of 914,707 litres of stolen PMS recovered by the gallant troops.

He pointed out that during the period under review, the troops recovered total cash of N4.8m recovered from armed bandit’s informants in the North-West zone of the country, as well as a total of 3,829 livestock, 6,830 rounds of ammunition and 93 assorted rifles recovered from the armed bandits.

According to him, “the efforts and sacrifices of the gallant officers and men of the military as well as other security agencies that conduct these operations have been progressive, it thus behoves on us to keep the public abreast of our unrelenting and committed efforts in the various theatres of operation, hence this update.

“This would give a better perspective of the cumulative results of the operational activities and achievements of the military operating with sister security agencies in the various theatres of operation, across the geopolitical zones of the Country.

“Within the period under review, troops engaged in a series of land, maritime and air operations, involving both kinetic and non-kinetic activities across the country in major and subsidiary operations.

“The land operations conducted among others across the various theatres of operation include; clearance, ambush, raid, picketing, cordon and search operations as well as artillery bombardments and aggressive patrols.

“Others were maritime operations involving anti-piracy, anti-illegal bunkering, anti-crude oil theft and anti-pipeline vandalism operations as well as other duties such as anti-smuggling operations.

“Furthermore, comprehensive air operations including air patrols, Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions, offensive air strikes, air interdictions, search and rescue operations as well as close air support and air cover for ground troops

“These operations resulted in the deletion of several terrorists and bandits, inhibition of activities of economic saboteurs as well as exposures and obviation of other criminal activities”.

Gen Eneche lamented that during the various operations, some of the nation’s troops paid the supreme prize.

According to him, “however, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have consistently exhibited gallantry and resilience in the various operations as evidenced in the press releases and weekly briefings, during the period, scores of terrorists and bandits have been neutralised, others incapacitated and their camps destroyed through the ground, maritime and air operations”.

He said that in addition, several criminal elements, including high profile members were killed in action while others arrested, sometimes together with their families as well as informants and gunrunners.

He added that there were records of scores of them surrendering to troops due to overwhelming superior firepower.

He further explained that results from the theatres of operations within the period under review confirmed the military is winning the war against the bandits, stressing that “from our operations within the third quarter of this year, it is obvious that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is winning the war against the enemies of our great country.

He added that in addition to the kinetic operations, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have carried out non-kinetic operations in form of Civil-Military Cooperation Activities (CIMIC) a total of 81 boreholes were sunk for host communities across the country.

According to him, “equally, a total of 14 schools were renovated while 14 clinics and dispensaries were constructed and donated to host communities as well as the renovation of two worship centres and two buses donated to some host communities.

“Additionally, the Armed Forces of Nigeria constructed road, installed transformer and solar power equipment in some host communities while the military also fostered several stakeholders and reconciliation meetings between hostile communities and carried out medical outreaches”.

Gen Eneche reassured the nation that the Armed Forces of Nigeria would remain resolute and highly committed to ending insurgency activities in the country despite all odds

According to him, “the Military High Command commends all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their resilience, doggedness and commitment.

“Troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in securing the country, the general public is thus encouraged to continue to support the gallant troops by providing credible intelligence to the troops operating within their localities”.

