Insurgency: Troops kill 5 Terrorists, recover firearm, other equipment in Borno ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Friday, said that the troops of Operation Tura Takaibango have killed five members of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists while several of them escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds during a fierce encounter at Abbagajiri in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO)Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko.

He explained that the operation was executed on 20th January this year when the troops engaged with the marauding Boko Haram criminals after the troops identified and recycled some terrorists’ enclaves in the area.

He added that the troops of 402 Special Forces Task Force Brigade led by the Commander engaged them with superior firepower resulting in high casualty on the terrorists.

According to him, “during the encounter, the gallant troops eliminated about five terrorists as many were considered to have escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

He stated that the gallant troops during the encounter recovered dangerous firearms as well as other items from the criminals including Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyy(PKT) Gun, AK -47 rifles, Improvised Explosive Devices, foodstuffs, amongst others.

“Other items captured and destroyed include foodstuffs, some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials including the criminals’ hideouts and clothing among others,” he added

Gen. Onyeuko noted that the renewed onslaught against the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals by the dogged troops of Operation Tura Takaibango indicative of the end of all criminal elements within the North East.

He said that the Military High Command had commended the troops for their dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.

