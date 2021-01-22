Insurgency: Troops capture three suspected gunrunners in Plateau, Kaduna ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Thursday, said that troops have arrested three suspects in Plateau and Kaduna States, for gunrunning, as well as 24 others in the South-South over oil theft in the renewed efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria to end insurgency activities in the country.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, revealed this in Abuja while updating defence correspondents on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in conjunction with other security agencies across the country in the last one week.

Speaking on the operations in the North Central zone, General Enenche said troops engaged in the conduct of aggressive kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the zone progressively, leading to the arrests of the gunrunners and recovery of the weapons.

According to him, “notably on 16 January 2021, troops of Operation Safe Haven on stop and search duty arrested two suspects; Messrs Mantau Nabo and Victor Jonathan with one locally fabricated AK-47 rifle and one empty magazine concealed in a tricycle.

“The suspects attempted to sneak the items past at a checkpoint at Dong Junction in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State on their way from Jebbu Miango en route Jos Town.”

The coordinator stated that the suspects have been profiled and handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

He further explained that in the same development, troops of Operation Safe Haven on stop and search patrol at Mariri arrested one Stephen Yaro, from Kigwanu village in Kauru LGA of Kaduna State.

According to him, “the suspect was arrested with a locally made rifle concealed under his motorcycle seat.

“The suspect is presently undergoing preliminary investigation for further action.”

Speaking on operations in the South-South Zone, Gen Enenche stated that troops of Operation Delta Safe have continued with the aggressive fight against economic sabotage in the zone progressively.

According to him, “between 14 to 20 January 2021, troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted anti-crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering operations as well as other anti-illegal maritime activities.

“In the course of their operational activities, six illegal refining sites, 11 wooden boats, 52 plastic tanks, 102 metal tanks, 17 dugout pits and 45 ovens were immobilized

“Additionally, a total of 9,856.1 barrels of stolen crude oil and 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined AGO as well as 500,000 litres of DPK were recovered.

“Equally, on 14 January 2021, Nigerian Navy Ship Delta anti-crude oil team in conjunction with Forward Operating Base Escravos conducted anti-illegal bunkering operations.

“During the operations, the team de-activated illegally refining site at Egwa Creek, Warri South-West LGA.

“The illegally refining site had seven refining units (ovens), 16 metal storage tanks, 84,000 litres and 105,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined AGO and stolen crude oil respectively.”

Gen. Enecnhe disclosed that the Military High Command encouraged the troops and personnel of other security agencies to remain unwavering and sustain the tempo in all the Joint Operations Areas.

He added that the Military High Command also reassured the general public of its determination and dedication towards securing the country, while enjoining members of the public to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the military and other security agencies for prompt and effective action.

