Insurgency: Troops arrest illegal arms dealer with firearms, Police ID card, N2m ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday said that the Troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY had arrested one illegal arms dealer from Ryom in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja while updating the Press on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the six geopolitical zoned of the country aimed at ending insurgency activities in the country.

According to him, the suspect was arrested with 890 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition carefully concealed in his vehicle, Jackknife, one Pistol Grip, a Nigerian Police Identification card and the sum of N2,230,000.

He, however, said that preliminary investigation had revealed that the suspect was a major illegal arms dealer supplying bandits in the North-West.

He further revealed on 12 September this year, the troops conducting stop and search operation in Gusau, Zamfara State based on reliable intelligence arrested one male and one female suspects namely Kabiru Dauda and Hafsat Musa with nine parcels containing substances suspected to be Cannabis and other illicit hard drugs.

Gen Eneche stated the preliminary investigation had also revealed that suspects were suppliers of hard drugs to bandits terrorising the people of the zone.

He stated that the Military High Command commended all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their commitment, determination and dedication and were encouraged to remain firm and decisive in curtailing the activities of all criminal elements in the country.

