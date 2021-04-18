Insurgency: Troops Arrest Boko Haram Informant in Yobe

The Military High Command on Sunday said that the Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested suspected Boko Haram informant whose spying activities and that of his accomplices were responsible for the attacks on troops position by terrorists in Kamuya, Yobe State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima.

Gen Yerima explained that the informant who was identified as Modu Ari was apprehended by troops of 27 Task Force Bridge.

According to him, the suspect confessed to have revealed troops’ movements and position to his Boko Haram collaborators.

“Investigation is however ongoing to unravel the network of local informants whose nefarious activities have endangered troops on clearance operations around the fringes of Timbuktu Triangle.”

Gen Yerima explained that the unfortunate sabotage of troops movement by Ari and his accomplices made it possible for the terrorists to attack the rear element of troops on patrol.

He said, though the attack was swiftly repelled by troops from the Tactical Headquarters of 27 Task Force Brigade and Army Super Camp 3 Buratai, own troops suffered some casualties.

According to him, in spite of the setback, the Chief of Army Staff has encouraged troops of Operation Tura Takaibango to keep their fighting spirit up and to remain dedicated in the effort to flush out the remnants of the terrorists as quickly as possible. He charged them not to relent even in the face of gross unpatriotic acts of some locals who are snitching on their movements and positions

He added that the COAS also admonished citizens to as a matter of patriotic duty, avail the troops of credible and timely information that would help them flush out the adversaries.

