Insurgency: Nigerian troops kill 20 terrorists in Borno State

The Military High Command on Monday said that the Nigerian troops have killed 20 members of the dreaded Boko Haram/ Islamic West Africa Province, BAHT/ISWAP terrorist fighters at Baga in Borno State, captured six and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the bandits

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche.

According to the statement, ” in a decisive intercept offensive operation, troops of 130 Battalion with the support of Army Super Camp Baga, had a fierce encounter at the North West of Baga town with BHT/ISWAP Criminals on the 17th of May 2020.

” The criminals armed with mortars, rocket-propelled grenades and small arms were heading to attack villages surrounding Baga, when the troops attacked their convoy with overwhelming firepower killing 20 BHT/ISWAP criminals, captured six.

The statement explained that the Troops recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the Terrorists which included the following, AK 47 Rifles, 520 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and five 36 hand grenades.

It, however, regretted that nine of the gallant soldiers were wounded in action with no loss of life while the wounded soldiers were evacuated to Sector 3 hospital for treatment.

The Chief of Army Staff commended the gallant troops for their professionalism and encouraged them to remain resolute towards eradicating the criminals from the North East.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

30 Staff Members Of An Organisation In Ibadan Test Positive For Coronavirus

No fewer than 30 members of staff of an organisation in Ibadan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed this in a tweet on Saturday. He further disclosed that the state has recorded 31 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of… Read full story

Buhari Gets Madagascar Formula Against COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday at the State House, Abuja, received Covid Organic, the Madagascan native formulation against the COVID-19 pandemic. Samples of the solution were delivered to him by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau who brought them along as part of the traditional medicine… Read full story