Insurgency: NHRC partners NAOWA in protecting rights of soldiers’ families killed in war front

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu (SAN), on Thursday, said the Commission will work with Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) to ensure that families of soldiers who lost their lives in the course of fighting insurgency do not suffer as a result of the violation of their rights.

The NHRC boss, who disclosed this in Abuja when a delegation of NAOWA members, led by its President and wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Hajia Salamattu Faruk Yahaya, paid her a courtesy visit also said, empowering women will go a long way in addressing Sexual and Gender Based Violence in the country.

According to Ojukwu, “If soldiers lost their lives at the battlefield, the rights of their families need to be protected and the commission will stand with NAOWA to see that the rights of Nigerian soldiers are protected and to make sure that no family of the military suffers as a result of the violation of their rights.”

He said the commission has been able to pay compensation to victims of human rights violations and that, the coming together of NAOWA and the commission will make Nigeria a place where there will be no more violations of human rights.

“We want to see a Nigeria where the rights of people will be protected, where people will be empowered,” he said and added, “NAOWA is an NGO formed for humanitarian services for Nigerians and their members and the NHRC is working with them in this direction to ensure that the rights, including the rights of their husbands, who are on the frontline are protected.

“Soldiers have blood in them, they are human beings, they have families. Some military Officers, whose rights are violated come to the Commission and through collaboration with NAOWA, we addressed the issues.”

The NHRC boss said the commission holds annual training for the Army, the Police and other parlia-military on mainstreaming human rights in their operations.

Earlier in her speech, the NAOWA President said the association is collaborating with the NHRC in the area of capacity building and in the support of the vulnerable groups in the country.

Hajia Salamatu, who is the wife of the 22nd Chief of Army Staff said NAOWA, under her leadership, seeks the support of the NHRC in carrying out the association’s humanitarian services better and commended the NHRC for its role in the protection of human rights in the country.





