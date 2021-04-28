Insurgency: Honourable Jaji seeks Special Fund for military

Amidst the growing banditry and insurgency in the country, governorship aspirant in Zamfara State and immediate past House Committee on Internal Security, Honourable Aminu Sani Jaji has called for the establishment of a Special Fund to be dedicated to combat the scary security situation.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Honourable Jaji said the fund should be jointly managed by both chambers of the National Assembly and the Presidency and be dedicated to arms procurement.

He said: “The National Assembly has a lot to do, in tackling this issue of insecurity. If you look at the budget of all the security agencies in Nigeria, it is too small to tackle the current security challenges. So the National Assembly has to do something.

“They don’t have to rely on the budget the Executive submitted to them regarding the security agencies. They should think and listen to the security agencies and invite them.

“From there, if it is established that the security agencies were given enough funding, then the National Assembly will continue with their oversight function to know how the money was spent or utilised.

“When I was the chairman, I think there was a time, money was budgeted to some of the security agencies but they were able to access only 60 per cent of that money.

“Even if they get the 100 per cent, it will not take them anywhere and then they were getting less than 100 per cent or 60 per cent. So I think the National Assembly need to look at this issue holistically.

“For me, I believe there are strategies which if the executive and the National Assembly put in place, the issue of insecurity will be resolved and Nigerians will start to see the result may be, from three to six months, if they put it in place.

“Let the executive and the legislature come together and provide a special fund. Maybe the executive should set up a committee on procurement; the committee that will not compromise whatsoever, and provide whatever they are asked to provide.

“The National Assembly and the Executive should work together to provide a special fund, get the equipment, I think in three or four months some of the equipment will be ready and then they will see how they will fight this insecurity to finish. But for now, what we can do within our power is to pray. ”

On the insecurity in his home state of Zamfara, Honourable Jaji said the option of dialogue and ransom for bandits have not worked and should be discontinued.

“The issue of insecurity is taking another dimension. If you are managing this, something will come up again. The incumbent governor’s effort is by way of dialogue.

“He is trying to talk to the bandits. I think, for now, even the governor has realised that it is not the best approach because he has been talking to them and all the machinery of government that he has deployed to see that these bandits have surrendered their weapons and stop the heinous activities that they are doing, for almost two years.

“You can see that the result is not commensurate with what the government has invested in it. So I think the governor and security agencies need to think again.”

