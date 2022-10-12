Insurgency destroyed 497 classrooms in Nigeria, says FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that insurgency has destroyed 497 classrooms and left 2.8 million school learners in need of education-in-emergency support.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu made this disclosure at the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN) 2022 Education Summit entitled ‘Towards Safe Schools In Nigeria’, held on Wednesday in Lagos.

Adamu, who stated that the security situation in the country has had a domino effect on the literacy level of Nigerians, said that approximately 6 of every 10 children under the age of 18 years experience some form of violence and half of the children experience violence before the age of 10.

According to him, it has also further aggravated the already challenging Out-of-School menace plaguing Nigeria.

He, however, said the attacks on schools are not limited to Nigeria as the trend is global.

Adamu noted that more than 600 teachers were reportedly killed in attacks while more than 19,000 were displaced in the period between 2012 and 2016 alone.

Speaking also, The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu called for concerted efforts by governments at all levels with formulated policies to improve the security situation of schools in the country.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, said there is a need for repeated advocacy to fashion out a safe environment in schools.

The Governor stated that his administration has embarked upon public enlightenment campaigns, perimeter fencing and other strategies as parts of measures to scale up security in public schools.





“Government at all levels should formulate and implement policies to help us rise up to the security situation in the country.

“As parts of the measure to scale up security in public schools, we have embarked upon public enlightenment campaigns, perimeter fencing

“There should be repeated advocacy like this in order to fashion out appropriate programmes to achieve a safe school environment,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi revealed that the agency has established a well-trained squad towards achieving safe schools in the country.

Audi explained that they commenced by collating statistics in the schools and that has yielded a positive result.

“Considering the state of insecurity in our schools, the NSCDC has established a well-trained squad towards achieving safe school in our schools.

“We started by collating statistics in our schools, with a view of restoring lost confidence,” Audi said.

President, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Otunba Yomi Otubela said the Association has churned out strategies towards achieving safe schools such as members of staff signing safety policy, and putting up inscriptions on the walls of the school to constantly serve as a safety reminder.

Yomi said safety in schools also includes measures towards averting cyberbullying, physical bullying, gender violence and so many others.

“As an Association, we have strategized that all staff in schools must sign the safety policy.

“We have also ensured that there are inscriptions on walls around the schools so everyone can be constantly reminded of safety.

“Safety in school also includes cyberbullying, physical bullying, and gender violence.

“Safety in schools became more popularized in 2015 when it was resolved that there is a need for stakeholders to do more in improving the teaching and learning process. Hence, every country has been able to adopt such policy,” Yomi said.

In his opening remarks, The Chairman of EWAN, Mr Mojeed Alabi stated that there is a need to address the issue of the security of schools in Nigeria.

The Chairman noted that there will be difficulty in addressing other issues in the country if such is not addressed.

He, therefore, stated that it is the responsibility of everyone.

“If we do not address the issue of security of schools in Nigeria, it will be difficult to address any issues in the country.

“It is the responsibility of every one of us,”he said.

