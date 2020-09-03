Insurgency: Army determined to win war, Buratai assures

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has assured that the Nigerian Army is determined to end all forms of criminality in the country as the war against terrorism has been intensified.

The COAS then called on the people particularly those most affected by the war to partner with the Nigerian Army towards achieving the goal so that normalcy will return to all part of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff who paid a courtesy visit on Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at the Government House, Gombe on Thursday said that the war can only be won when there is a collaboration from everyone.

The Chief of Army Staff said that he was in the state in furtherance of his operational tour of Army Units and formations, particularly those within the theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North East Sahel and in the North West.

He commended the Government and people of Gombe State for their proactiveness in maintaining the peace in a zone that is bedevilled by security challenges he particularly thanked them for appropriating a large portion of land for the construction of the permanent site of the 301 Artillery Brigade Barracks.

Tukur Buratai then appealed to the Governor not to relent in supporting the Nigerian Army particularly the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State which he said was established to address the educational needs of the people in the North East and the country as a whole.

While responding, Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya praised the Nigerian Army for its relentless war on terror as well as other forms of criminality bedevilling the nation.

He noted that the Nigerian Army has contributed immensely in restoring peace in the North East and the country as a whole, saying that prior to the appointment of Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai as the Chief of Army Staff, the security situation in the region was precarious.

Inuwa Yahaya added that Yusuf Buratai has distinguished himself through professional conduct which has led him to the peak of his career as a Military brass.

He said that “As a matter of fact, the Chief of Army Staff has done a lot and we must express our happiness and pride that our son has reached the zenith of his career and has done so very well to Nigeria and the whole world”.

The Governor informed the visiting Army Chief that Gombe State has been a home for individuals fleeing crisis from neighbouring states of Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and Taraba, adding that the State Government has been providing succour to everyone who seeks refuge in the state.

He also said that in the spirit of support to the Nigerian Army and Nigerians, the Gombe State Government sacrificed its NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Malam Sidi for use as a rehabilitation centre for repentant Boko Haram insurgents.

The Gombe State Governor further said that his administration will continue to support the Nigerian Army in carrying out its constitutional mandate of maintaining peace and protecting the nation’s territorial integrity.

On the Nigerian Army University Biu, the Governor assured the Chief of Army Staff that his administration will partner the institution for the benefit of the people of the state as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor.

