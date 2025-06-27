Institutionalise legal framework to enhance professional standards, Gombe gov tasks builders

Gombe Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has challenged the Nigerian Institute of Builders to institutionalise a legal framework that will enhance professional standards, and encourage transparency and accountability in the erection of structures that can stand the test of time.

Inuwa Yahaya gave the challenge while speaking at the second retreat organised by the Northern Builders Forum with the theme: “Youths unemployment, its nexus to insecurity and development of the construction industry in Northern Nigeria,” held in Gombe on Friday.

The Governor also identified legal reforms and synergy among stakeholders in the construction industry as a pathway to address the incessant building collapse in the country.

Represented by the Secretary to the Gombe State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the Governor described builders as an integral part of the construction industry that must not be treated with kid gloves.

He also remarked that his administration has taken pragmatic steps towards the future hence, the establishment of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, Dadinkowa, and the International Grains and Cattle market aimed at bolstering the social and economic development of the State.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Northern Builders Forum, Bldr. Aliyu Ajanu explained that the retreat was aimed at exposing members of the Nigerian Institute of Builders Northern region to new trends and innovations within the building industry.

He said that the Nigerian Institute of Builders is in dire need of a constitutional reform that can empower it to carry out its role of ensuring quality in building sites.

Aliyu Ajanu used the occasion to commend the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his pragmatic leadership towards building a sustainable social economic and infrastructural development that has the potential of shaping the future.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Bldr T.B Shuaibu, explained that the theme of the retreat was carefully selected to further draw the attention of government at all levels to the need to deploy resources towards creating jobs as a means of minimising the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

Earlier in an address of welcome, the Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC), who doubles as the Gombe State Chapter Chairman, Bldr Abdulraheed Abubakar said that the retreat could not have come at a better time than when the Nigerian Institute of Builders Northern region is been repositioned to better serve the Nigerian public.

Abdulraheed Abubakar further appreciated the State Government for the support given to the association to host the retreat in the State and assured the association of builders’ support to the present administration.

The Northern Builders Retreat drew three participants each from the 19 Northern States of the Federation including Abuja.

The representative of the Governor was accompanied to the event by some members of the State Executive Council, a Special Adviser, and top government officials.