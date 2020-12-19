Institute of Strategic Management inducts new fellows

Institute of Strategic Management Nigeria (ISMN) has admitted 42 new fellows with honorary fellowship conferred on some Nigerians at a colourful investiture/dinner in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

President and chairman-in-council of the institute, Alex Enebeli, in his welcome address, said the theme of this year’s investiture: “Economic Challenges and Prospects: Strategic Assessment of Local Contents, Risk and Priorities”, was apt as it focused on evolving measures to strengthen local content implementation in the nation’s economy.

Awards were also conferred on some persons, including the executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote.

Wabote, while delivering the keynote address on the theme at the event, said the board was focused on raising Nigerian content in the oil and gas sector to70 per cent by 2027 under its strategic10-year roadmap.

He disclosed that the board had also achieved 35 per cent implementation of its Act in the last 10 years, which he said was evident in the increased number of local fabrication yards, vessel ownership in country, as well as the number of Nigerian oil and gas service companies.

He also listed the increased number of indigenous operators and control of expatriate quota as indicators of the achievement.

He further enjoined Nigerians to grow local content by increasing local production in key sectors of the economy, adding that they should see local content as business, and not as corporate social responsibility act.

Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the institute, Sir Davies Okarevu, thanked the keynote speaker for his thought-provoking paper, adding that if the nation emphasised on its merit, it would bring about the desired growth and development.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…