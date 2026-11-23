Instagram has removed a viral video in which a foreign female tourist, identified as Mirka, accused the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, of sexually assaulting her during a visit to his palace in Katsina State.

The video, which was posted on the tourist’s Instagram account, @beduinqa, was no longer accessible on the platform as of Monday morning.

The complainant, however, suggested that the removal might have followed multiple reports against the video rather than a decision she had made to take it down.

In a post on Monday morning, she said she had requested a human review of Instagram’s decision but was uncertain how long the process would take.

“It seems that because too many people were clicking on “report” button the Instagram algorithm has removed the video. I didn’t. I clicked for human revision of that decision, but I don’t know how much time it takes. What is important, there are already many circulating copies of this video,” she posted on Monday morning.

The allegations stem from the tourist’s visit to the Daura palace on November 14, when she said she was received in an elegantly furnished room and invited to sit with the traditional ruler.

Recounting the encounter, she alleged that the Emir initially held her hand and played with it before hugging and kissing her on the cheek.

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She claimed that the interaction later became uncomfortable when he allegedly touched her breasts, prompting her to protest.

The tourist said the Emir laughed in response to her objection.

“That was a shock for me. I told him ‘Emir, no, no, no, no’, ‘Emir, you cannot be touching’, but he was just laughing about it,” she wrote.

She also questioned how the alleged incident could have happened inside a traditional ruler’s palace, saying she had travelled through different parts of Nigeria without experiencing sexual assault in public spaces.

According to her, the experience was particularly disappointing because she expected a traditional institution to uphold dignity and exemplary conduct.

“I wasn’t sexually assaulted at any moment when walking through streets of Nigeria, even in busy crowded places, but to my shock, I was assaulted in a palace by a traditional leader who should be behaving in exemplary and dignified way.”