Talented Nigerian entrepreneur, and the brain behind the growing fashion brand, Entity ByToblad, Abiola Oluwatobiloba, has shared the inspiration behind his brand.

Speaking on his experience about how a brand starts and grows, Abiola said for, starting a business can be inspired by various reasons and that people offer services based on solutions or innovative ideas.

“However, for me, I got inspired to start my business during the toughest time of my life. I was so depressed and I was in the middle of my thoughts. But I was all alone and then the inspiration came to do something along the fashion line.

“I looked weird because I didn’t expect much to come to me at that tough time but it was a miracle. “I thought about it and decided to pull through. And now I am happy that thought came during that tough moment,” he added.

