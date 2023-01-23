Insight Publicis appoints Seyi Layade as new accounts director

INSIGHT Publicis, an advertising powerhouse and member of West Africa’s largest integrated marketing communications group, Redefini, and global Publicis Groupe, has announced the appointment of Seyi Layade as its new Account Management Director.

Group CEO, Redefini, Dr. Tayo Oyedeji, in a statement announcing the appointment, expressed confidence in having Layade, the latest addition to the Insight Publicis management team.

“She represents a set of values that we hold dearly as a company. Her experience and expertise are a veritable asset for the course we continue to chart,”the company stated.

In her new role, Layade is expected to bring to bear her experience in the dynamic marketing communications industry.

A seasoned marketing communication professional, and an advocate of collaboration and innovation for business growth, Layade boasts of some 15 years multi-category experiences.

Before joining Insight Publicis, she had worked with SPV Communications Solutions Limited (Omnicom group) as the Group Operations Manager, where she facilitated strategic partnership/collaboration between the consortium of seven member specialist companies and the SPV client – MTN Nigeria; the first of its kind business model in Nigeria.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE