Insecurity: Zulum cautions Borno residents against aiding Boko Haram

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has cautioned residents of Malam Fatori in Abadam Local Government Area against aiding or collaborating with Boko Haram insurgents, following last week’s attack that claimed nine lives and left four others injured.

Zulum issued the warning during a condolence visit to the troubled border community on Sunday.

According to him, the attack was a tragic setback to ongoing peace efforts in the area, and he assured the people of the government’s determination to strengthen security around Malam Fatori.

Zulum, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Hon. Sugun Mai Mele, said they were there on behalf of His Excellency, who was away on an official assignment, to commiserate with the people and reaffirm the government and military’s commitment to securing the community.

He noted that Malam Fatori’s strategic position as a border town made its stability crucial to the state, urging residents to remain vigilant, and resilient, and to cooperate fully with security agencies.

To improve security in the area, the commissioner announced that excavators have been deployed to dig protective trenches around the local government headquarters to deter further attacks by insurgents.

“Let me make it clear that anyone found assisting Boko Haram to harm this community will face God’s wrath. We will seek divine intervention from the Holy Qur’an against such acts,” he added.

The commissioner also presented ₦500,000 to each of the bereaved families and ₦250,000 to each of the injured victims currently receiving medical care.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar, announced that the state government would soon resettle an additional 3,000 displaced households in Malam Fatori.

Tar explained that this new phase would increase the total number of resettled families in the area to 5,000.

“Already, 2,000 households have been resettled, and the government is preparing to bring back another 3,000 soon. We are committed to providing the necessary resources and security arrangements to support their safe return,” he said.

He urged residents to remain patient and resilient and to report any suspicious activities to security agencies to prevent further violence.

Among those on the government delegation were the member representing the area in the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Jamna Bong; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Internal Security, Aminu Chamalwa; and community elder, Alhaji Maina Mohammed Tar.

