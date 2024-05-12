The Zamfara State Security Trust Fund has embarked on a tour to Emirate councils to assess the extent of security challenges and solicits support from the communities in mobilising resources to combat insecurity in the state.

Addressing the Emirs of Maru and Tsafe Emirate councils of the state, Chairman Zamfara State Security Trust Fund (ZSTF), retired IGP Muhammed Abubakar, said as a body in trust with responsibility to source funds for security management, “We see the need to reach out communities for effective collaboration and synergy.

“Being the organisation was established for the first time in the state, there is a need to sensitise people on its duties and responsibility.

“The other mandate of the trust fund are; critical assessment of security challenges, intelligence gathering and sharing, and procurement of security gadgets as well as logistics materials,” he said

He also said the advocacy visit was a demonstration of committee members’ commitment to carry out the task ahead of them.

He condoled with the Emirs and Family of the deceased, praying to Allah to grant their souls internal rest.

In their separate remarks, the Emirs of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Gado-Maigari; and Emir of Tsafe, Muhammad Bawa, expressed happiness with the visit and promised to give the needed support for the return of peace in the state.

“We already engaged ourselves in special prayers in our various mosques within the emirates and it has started yielding results.

“With the composition of your committee members, we believed that the desired objective would be achieved, therefore, we urged you to ensure justice in all the dealing.”

The emirates assured of full support to the committee’s overall policies and programs to achieve the desired objectives in the state.