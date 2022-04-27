Insecurity: Zamfara govt sacks two emirs, one district head

Zamfara State Government has approved the immediate deposition of Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Muhammad and Emir of Dansadau, Sarkin Kudu Alhaji Hussaini Umar.

It would be recalled, that the two traditional rulers have been suspended since last year on the allegations of aiding banditry in their respective domain.

In March, 2021, it was gathered that the people of Zurmi marched to the palace and vandalized the palace.

Similarly, the government approved the immediate removal of the District Head of Birnin tsaba, in Zurmi emirate Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Danyabi.

Details Later…

