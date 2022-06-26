Insecurity: Zamfara govt directs citizens to obtain guns

Following increase in the activities of bandits in various parts of Zamfara State government has directed individuals to obtain guns.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara and made available to Tribune Online on Sunday.

The statement noted that this decision was taken by the state government in view of it’s commitment to ensure adequate security and protection of lives and property of the citizenry in the state, particularly during this rainy season.

To this end, “government has resolved to take further measures to deal with the recent escalating attacks, kidnapping and the criminal levies being enforced on our innocent communities.

“This act of terrorism has been a source of worry and concern to the people and government of the state. Therefore, in order to deal decisively with the situation in our respective communities, government has no option than to take the following measures:

“Government has henceforth, directed individuals to prepare and obtain guns to defend themselves against the bandits, as government has directed the state commissioner of police to issue license to all those who qualify and are wishing to obtain such guns to defend themselves.

“Government is ready to facilitate people, especially our farmers to secure basic weapons for defending themselves. Government has already concluded arrangement to distribute 500 forms to each of the 19 Emirates in the state for those willing to obtain guns to defend themselves.

Also the statement noted, “People must apply from the Commissioner of Police, license to own guns and such other basic weapons to be used in defending themselves.

To this end, “a secretariat or centre will be established for the collection of intelligence on the activities of informants.





“People are strictly warned and advised to make sure that any information or intelligence about an informant must be true and nothing but the truth, as all information on such informants must carry correct data on the suspects, including their pictures, correct names, addresses, occupation and witness to testify the genuity of the information given, as government is taking punitive measures against any one found as informant.

“Any person who give wrong information against anybody, will be served the same punishment with an informant and will be treated as such.

“Government has requested the state House of Assembly to pass, as matter of urgency, the informants bill before it, to enable government take the drastic measures on informants as contained in the bill.

“Government has ordered for the recruitment of 200 additional Community Protection Guards in each of the 19 emirates of the state, making it 500 per emirate, to increase their manpower and strengthen its force and capacity to deal with the bandits.

“To further ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of these measures, as well the proper implementation of these measures, government has also decided as follows:

“Formation of a special committee to receive intelligence on the activities of informants.

This committee has the following composition:Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe Sardau( Lamidon Kaura).

SSG as Chairman, Alh Ibrahim Sulaiman

Chief of Staff to the Governor – Member, D I G Mamman Ibrahim Tsafe

Commissioner Security – Member, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara

Commissioner Information – Member, Hon Nasiru Masama

Commissioner Youth – Member, Sani Abdullahi Wamban Shinkafi

Honorary Adviser to the Gov – Member, Hon Abubakar Mohammed Dauran

Specie Adviser Security – Member, Hon Sanusi Wanzammai

Commissioner, State INEC – Member

Captain Mai Riga T/ Mafara – Memner

Sani Gwamna Mayanchi – Member and Bello Bakyasuwa Soja to serve as the secretary to the committee and their terms of reference will be given to them by the office of the SSG on Monday.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…