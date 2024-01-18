Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has signed an Executive Order prohibiting traditional rulers from issuing consent letters for mining across the state.

The Governor signed the Executive Order on Thursday at the Council Chambers, Government House, Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, explained that the initiative is part of measures to check banditry activities in the state.

According to him, the order banned all consent letters for mining, adding that “this includes consent letters to individuals, companies, or organisations for mining activities.”

The statement said that Lawal Lawal reiterated that the decision was made due to the severe dangers posed by the rampant issuance of the consent letters.

According to the Governor, “Today, as part of my administration’s resolve to tackle insecurity, I signed an Executive Order prohibiting traditional rulers from issuing consent letters for mining across the 14 local government areas of Zamfara.

As the Attorney-General rightly stated, mining activities in Zamfara have been identified as a significant factor contributing to the worsening security situation of the state, especially the menace of banditry.

“As a responsible government, it is crucial that we take decisive action to resolve the issue of illegal mining operations that have been contributing to the crisis.

“That is why I have signed the Executive Order.

“We are taking all necessary steps to rectify the problems bedevilling the issuance of consent letters that have been recklessly abused.

“We beseech Almighty Allah to guide us as we serve and safeguard the lives and properties of the people.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…