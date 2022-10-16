Insecurity: Zamfara government orders closure of all media houses

Barely 48 hours after the lockdown of three local government areas on the orders of the Zamfara State Government as well as the suspension of all political activities owing to the resurgence of attacks in some communities, the state government has ordered the closure of some federal and state-owned media houses for security reasons.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara on Saturday night.

The directive which was aired on the state-owned radio said the government took the decision in view of the worsening security situation in the state.

To this end, it directed the state commissioner of police to arrest any journalist who violated the order.

The affected media houses are Radio Nigeria Pride FM Gusau, NTA Gusau, Gamji FM, Gamji TV Gusau and Al’umma TV Gusau.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Why Electricity Consumers Are Not Getting Meters Within 10 Days’

THE introduction of prepaid meter to electricity consumers was expected to bring smile to their faces and reduce complaints over the services being provided by electric companies. However, years after its introduction in Lagos State…

ASUU Directs Members To Resume Work

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday announced the suspension of its eight-month-old strike…

Wike, Ayu Fight Over N100m Donation

THE Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has submitted to the leadership of the party, the report of its reconciliation effort on the rift between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State…

SOS-SAM: Teni’s Body Language

‘Body language’ has suddenly become a very important topic in Nigeria. Nigerians heightened this non-verbal mode of communication in 2015. That time, it was celebrated as the onset of a blissful regime. It was body language galore at the outset of the government…