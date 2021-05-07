Insecurity: Yoruba leaders meet in Osun, warn evil perpetrators to keep off southwest or meet their waterloo

Prominent Yoruba leaders in the South West including those in Kwara, Kogi, Edo and Delta States under the aegis of Yoruba United Agenda rose from a Marathon meeting on Thursday with a warning to evil perpetrators engaging in nefarious activities in the land to keep off the zone or meet their Waterloo.

The leaders, in the meeting held at the Palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, charged all Yoruba’s within and diasporas to henceforth resist molestations, humiliations and any form of inhuman acts from different quarters that could lead to shedding of their blood in their own fatherland.

They maintained that the race would do all it could to protect its territory from the hands of killers kidnappers, bandits and callous minded persons who always inflict disaster and disintegration into the kingdom.

According to them, “we agreed that each community should consider its security as significant and important by setting up the local vigilante that will protect the community and we are doing this because under the constitution we are allowed to protect ourselves of any assault.”

“We agreed to tackle a lot of issues, we need to consider the issue of employment for our youths. How we can have a rapid industrial revolution, agricultural revolution, tourism, film production such that youths can be gainful employed.”

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting that lasted hours, a prominent Yoruba leader and former ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi further said, “they have resolved to deal with the insecurity of lives and properties of all the Yoruba either in the southwest in Kwara, Kogi or Edo even Delta.”

“We also consider the issue of food, because any group of people or state that can not feed itself can be considered to be in bondage. So we need to take the issue very seriously so that we can have adequate production of food.”

“We also said that no Yoruba group must attack or abuse the other but must consider one important thing is that we have to be alive to have a tomorrow. So the issue of security must be considered and we all agreed to thank all the traditional rulers because we know the role each Oba is playing in his own community to motivate and mobilise its own people to defend themselves.”

“We also thank Yoruba leaders like Aare Gani Adams, Prof Akintoye Adebanjo, Ayo Ladigbolu, Arch Bishop, Bishop Bonibi, Otunba Osingbogun and a few other leaders who been spending their time and resources to see to overall group and security of the Yorubas,” he submitted.

In his own speech, the assigned convener of the meeting, Dr Victor Taiwo remarked that unison already enmeshed in Yorubaland. Let me repeat, we are already surrounded by enemy forces lurking in every space in our own towns, cities, villages and forests with heavy debilitating earth moving machines good enough to render ‘hor de Combat’ in Yoruba land.

“While we are fast turning a prey in the hands of the people of lesser human status, our politicians generally but most especially our governors who have the instruments of rescue in their hands pretend as if nothing is happening for the reason best known to them, they love their offices beyond any other consideration.”

“I am sorry, I have no apology for the politicians in the Land all because what we are contending with presently is a matter of life and death.”

He, however, charged all Yorubas to be awake and defend their territories in unison.

