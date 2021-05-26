Insecurity: Yenagoa community establishes ‘owulodiegbe’ security outfit

IN a bid to further advance the community policing policy of the Federal Government, the paramount ruler of Yenagoa Town, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, in collaboration with his council of chiefs, has inaugurated a vigilante group, codenamed ‘Owulodiegbe’, with a charge to combat cult-related crimes and other forms of crime in the area.

According to the paramount ruler, HRH. M.A. Clarkson Kikile (Oguo V) Ebeni-eken, the Yenagoa Council of Chiefs took the decision to establish the security outfit because the activities of criminal elements have reached an alarming proportion so much that business owners are leaving the town.

Explaining further, Clarkson, however said that the security outfit was not formed to take over the responsibilities of govermment security outfits but to complement the role they play in flushing criminals out of Yenagoa community.

The 60 members of the outfit, according to him, are expected to patrol every nook and cranny of the town, in collaboration with the state’s vigilante group, the police and other security agencies, to ensure that the area is safe for both indigenes and non-indigenes to do their businesses.

While inaugurating members of the security outfit at the Yenagoa town hall, the traditional ruler said: “As you are all aware, insecurity is like a cankerworm that has eaten deep into the fabric of this town called Yenagoa.

“In reality, the rate of criminality in Yenagoa town has reached an alarming proportion, hence members of Yenagoa Council of Chiefs have taken the bull by the horns in constituting this security outfit to reduce the trend.

“So, a security outfit is being constituted purposely to deal ruthlessly with miscreants or hoodlums that have been causing mayhem and terrorising indigenes and non-indigenes in this community.

“From today, if they don’t desist from their nefarious activities, they would be flushed out of this town. We are therefore advising those who have been disturbing this town to refrain from such acts in their own interest.”

Speaking in the same vein, chairman of Yenagoa Council of Chiefs, Chief Ajaiye Sakwe, described the exercise as proactive which is aimed at checkmating the activities of miscreants and aslo advised the new security officers to work within the ambits of the law.

In his remarks, chairman of Owulodiegbe security outfit, Mr. GodGift Fefegha thanked the paramount ruler of Yenagoa town, chiefs, elders and youths for finding him worthy to head the security outfit and pledged not to betray the confidence reposed in him and his team.

High point of the event was the presentation of security gadgets to members of Owulodiegbe by the monarch which include communication gadgets, torchlights, machets and security vest.

