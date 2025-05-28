Insecurity: Yagba East chairman orders miners to vacate mining sites

In a firm move aimed at restoring order and enhancing security in Yagba East Local Government Area, the Executive Chairman, Hon. (Dr) Joshua Dare Monday, has directed all individuals engaged in mining activities within the area’s forest zones to vacate their sites immediately.

A 24-hour ultimatum has been issued, effective Wednesday morning.

This action forms part of a broader initiative by the local government to address the growing insecurity allegedly linked to unauthorised and unregulated mining operations.

Speaking on the directive, Hon. Dare expressed deep concern over the rising presence of illegal miners whose unchecked activities have led to serious security threats, including illegal land occupation, environmental degradation, and criminal acts disguised as mining.

“The safety and wellbeing of our people are non-negotiable. We cannot allow mining to serve as a cover for criminality and disorder. All activities must cease immediately, and all operators must vacate their sites within 24 hours pending verification.”

The Chairman further directed all operators with valid licenses to report to the Yagba East Local Government Secretariat for mandatory registration and proper documentation.

“This is not an attack on legitimate investors,” he clarified.

“We are putting systems in place to ensure accountability, safeguard our environment, and guarantee community benefit. Those with verified licenses are welcome to continue operations but only after proper clearance. Going forward, no mining activities will be permitted in Yagba East without thorough scrutiny and compliance with both state and local security and environmental standards.

“To enforce the directive, security agencies, local vigilante groups, and traditional leaders have been mobilised to ensure immediate compliance and to restrict access to mining areas pending full verification of operators.”

Hon. Dare reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering a peaceful and secure environment for all residents and investors, emphasizing that Yagba East remains open to partnerships that encourage responsible investment, job creation, and sustainable development.