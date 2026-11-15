Insecurity: We’re not yet using AI, cybersecurity tools at scale for our challenges demand —Chibuzor Amarahobu

Chibuzor Israel Amarahobu is an electrical engineer with over 32 years of experience working as a security professional at NNPC Limited. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, he speaks about his work at NNPC Limited and national security, and how technology can help in the security development of Nigeria.

HOW would you describe the relationship between national security and economic development?

The two are inseparable. Investors, lenders, and operators commit capital only where assets, people, and supply chains are reasonably safe. Every barrel lost to theft, every pipeline shut due to vandalism, and every facility closed by a threat is revenue the country never earns, jobs that are never created, and services that are never funded.

At NNPC Ltd, I have seen how a secure plant runs efficiently and how an insecure one bleeds money quietly. Security is therefore not a cost centre standing apart from the business; it is the foundation on which production, revenue and national prosperity are built.

How does an electrical engineer end up leading corporate security and also become involved in some of the major security upgrades at NNPC Towers in Abuja?

It happened gradually and, by hindsight, logically. I spent over a decade as an electrical engineer at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), working on projects and plant systems. At one point, product theft was costing the company between ₦8 million and ₦10 million every month, and management asked the Engineering and Technical Services Department to find a solution. As the lead electrical engineer, I was responsible for designing a CCTV system that could be monitored from the control rooms, the Managing Director’s office and the MD’s technical support staff. By the end of 2008, the system we deployed had reduced crude and fuel theft losses to below ₦150,000 a month.

When NNPC’s Group Security Department set up a technical services unit in 2012, in the wake of incessant bomb attacks by the Boko Haram sect, I was privileged to be its pioneer supervisor. Security was becoming a technology-driven function: CCTV surveillance, hydraulic bollards against forced vehicle entry, integrated under-vehicle surveillance, biometric access control, perimeter intrusion detection and other integrated monitoring systems. It needed people who understood how those systems are designed, installed and maintained. My engineering background became my greatest asset in security.

NNPC Towers is one of the most important corporate buildings in the country and the nerve centre of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, so I will not go into operational details. Each project was about building layers of protection so that no single breach compromises the whole.

Beyond Abuja, I negotiated project cost reductions and supervised the final CCTV upgrade works at NAPIMS in Lagos.

Corporate security is a complex and sensitive business in today’s Nigeria, where insecurity has become a recurring decimal. Considering global best practices, what approach should corporations adopt to secure their personnel and property? And do you think the government is leveraging cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) well in this regard?

The best approach is risk-based and layered. Start with a thorough threat and vulnerability assessment for each location, then combine physical barriers, technology, trained personnel and clear procedures, aligned with international standards such as the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 31000 for risk management. Intelligence sharing, regular drills and a strong relationship with host communities complete the picture.

On the second question, the government has made progress, including legislation on cybercrime and efforts to protect critical national infrastructure. But we are not yet using AI and cybersecurity tools at the scale our challenges demand. Predictive analytics, integrated surveillance, and secure data-sharing across agencies should become the norm, not the exception.

Cost is a constant pressure in the oil and gas sector. How are security needs balanced against tight budgets?

By treating every naira as though it were my own. In 2025, I negotiated a 30 per cent reduction on a consultancy contract, saving the company over ₦524 million. In 2026, we secured a 20 per cent reduction in a drone deployment consultancy, saving about $475,000.

These were not cuts to capability. They came from understanding the scope in detail, questioning assumptions, and negotiating from knowledge. Now that NNPC Ltd operates as a commercial limited liability company, every function must demonstrate value, and security is no exception. I also designed a three-tier milestone payment system for projects, so contractors are paid against verified deliverables. That protects the company and gives honest contractors clarity about what is expected of them.

Managing corporate security and coordinating security service providers across multiple locations can be taxing. What makes contractor management work?

Clearly defined contracting processes, an unambiguous contract document, and consistent oversight. What works in one location, say Abuja, may not work in another, say the North-East. So, you set a common baseline through Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) drawn from a Security Management Plan for each location, then adapt them to the local threat environment.

Developing SOPs for our partnership projects and operational locations has been one of the most important aspects of my job, because procedures outlast individuals. When people move on, the system should continue to function.

Oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism are among the security challenges facing NNPC and other oil companies, especially in the Niger Delta. If you were to lead a team charged with finding a lasting solution to these challenges, how would you go about them?

I would treat them as economic and community problems as much as a security one. First, I would deploy technology: real-time pipeline monitoring with sensors, drones and satellite imagery, linked to a central command centre that can direct a rapid response. Second, intelligence: following the money and the supply chain behind illegal refining and stolen crude, and prosecuting the financiers, not only the foot soldiers. Third, communities: engaging host communities as genuine partners through surveillance contracts, jobs and development projects, so they have a stake in protecting the pipelines.

Finally, strict accountability within our own ranks, because theft on this scale rarely happens without insiders.

Kidnapping remains a major threat to workers in the petroleum and energy sector. Has your work involved dealing with kidnappers?

I was part of the negotiations that secured the release of a staff member from the Warri area office. For obvious reasons, I cannot discuss specifics. What I can say is that in such moments, the life of the person is the only priority. Everything else, including pride, protocol and timelines, becomes secondary. It requires calm, coordination with the relevant government security agencies, and discretion. It also reinforced something I believe strongly: prevention is far better than response. That is why I continue to invest in training.

This year, I attended both a Kidnap Incident Management Workshop and Crisis Management Training, because the threat environment keeps evolving and we must keep learning.

How important is collaboration with government security agencies in corporate security matters?

It is indispensable. No corporate security department can operate in isolation in Nigeria. Part of my responsibility is interfacing with government security agencies on intelligence gathering and strategic advisories. The relationship must be built on trust and mutual respect long before any crisis occurs. When an emergency happens, you should be calling people who already know you and understand how you work.

Beyond big infrastructure projects, what smaller initiatives make a real difference in security, especially corporate security?

Sometimes simple innovations have the widest impact. We automated visitor permit processing, eliminating paperwork and delays that frustrated both staff and guests. An automated ID card seems ordinary, but it is the foundation of access control. If identity management is weak, every other layer is weakened. Good reporting templates improve the quality and speed of reporting to executive management. Good information supports good decisions, and good decisions are ultimately what keep an organisation secure.

Continuous learning is vital in security management. How do you keep yourself abreast of developments in the sector?

The day you stop learning, you start becoming obsolete. When I trained in Japan in 2010 on the information and control systems used in refineries, the industry was moving towards digital control, and we were on the verge of automating operations at the Warri Refinery.

Today, the conversation is about drones, analytics and integrated command centres. My master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Benin gave me the foundation. Programmes in corporate governance, strategic thinking and planning, cost engineering and oil and gas management, together with hands-on crisis training, keep me current. Through coaching and mentoring, I encourage younger colleagues to see learning as a lifelong responsibility, not a box to tick for promotion.

What do you see as the future of infrastructure security in Nigeria?

It will be intelligence-led, technology-driven, and anchored on people. Surveillance technology, drones, and data analytics will allow us to detect threats earlier and cover wider areas with fewer resources. But technology without well-trained, ethical personnel and strong community relations will not succeed. Host communities must see NNPC Ltd and the international oil companies as partners. Security in this sector is about protecting national assets and infrastructure, people, and the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians. That is a responsibility none of us can take lightly.

What advice do you have for the Federal Government on securing the country, including the cyber and digital dimensions of the nation’s endeavours?

Treat security as a whole-of-government and whole-of-society effort. Physically, invest in better-equipped, better-paid and better-coordinated security agencies, backed by a unified intelligence platform that allows real-time sharing. Digitally, recognise that power grids, pipelines, banks and government databases are now targets for cyberattack. That calls for a well-funded national cybersecurity framework, mandatory standards for operators of critical infrastructure, and a sustained programme to train young Nigerians in cybersecurity and AI.

Finally, address the root causes of insecurity, especially unemployment and poverty. A nation is most secure when its citizens believe they have something worth protecting.

What advice would you give young engineers and security professionals?

Develop an enterprise mindset, be professional, stay focused and make integrity your guiding virtue. Technical skills will open doors, but your character determines how long you remain relevant in the industry. Above all, be willing to take on roles that stretch you. Some of the most important opportunities in my career came from assignments I did not expect, and each one prepared me for the next.

Outside work, what keeps you going?

My family. I am married with four children, and they remind me every day why this work matters. I also genuinely enjoy meeting people and learning new things. Every conversation teaches you something, and in security, understanding people is half the job. As a Rotarian, I am committed to service and to caring for humanity.