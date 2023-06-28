The Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) has raised an alarm, saying that the organisation is being impersonated by some people who are not their members but carry pump-action rifles about.

The AVG has for a long time been a partner to secular security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the state.

They are mostly licensed to carry pump-action rifles, as against the automatic rifles, wielded by conventional security agents.

Related Posts No Content Available

They have been very helpful in arresting criminals in various communities, but are always mandated to hand them over to police, upon arrest.

In a press release by the spokesperson of the group, Nweke Nweke, AVG stated that it has been infiltrated by some people who carry pump-action rifles but are not their members, some of whom they said, use them nefariously.

Nweke, in a press release made available to Journalists in Awka, on Tuesday, said the group will henceforth arrest and prosecute those who impersonate them.

He warned those impersonating the local security outfit in all nooks and crannies of the state to make an urgent U-turn or face the dire consequence.

He said: “It has become imperative to warn those that armpit Pump Action Guns under the umbrella of AVG, but are not known to the Homeland Security Ministry nor the operational wing of the outfit to refrain from such activities with immediate effect.

“We call for urgent identification-cum authentication of all vigilante men working across the state.

“It has become imperative, owing to the danger the operations of the non-recognized Pump Action Gun bearer(s) pose in tackling the insecurity in Anambra State.”

The group said the Anambra State House of Assembly enacted the Anambra State Vigilante Group law under Chris Ngige PDP-led administration in 2004, and that the vigilante law gave private groups the right to assist the police and its sister security agencies to eradicate crime and criminalities in the state, but that opportunity should not be abused by anybody.





“In as much as we appreciate the efforts of all private groups in assisting to combat crimes in the state, they should also not work on the back page of the law that empowers them to operate.

“It is however a security threat to employ any person with questionable character as such a person will only sneak in, to know our operational method in assisting the police in fighting the men of the underworld and leak our strategy to his gang and that is more reason we need to know the recruitment method of the private groups.”

The group warned that its task force team would go around and arrest any unidentified person carrying arms but not affiliated with the Ministry of Homeland Security.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full list: Covenant University ranks among Top 10 varsities in Africa

Covenant University, in Ota, Nigeria, has been ranked 7th in Times Higher Education’s (THE) inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings for…

PEPC: Tinubu’s Chicago University admission transcript has female gender, Witness tells court

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday, admitted in evidence a transcript in…

‘How gunmen slaughtered vigilante operative in Enugu’

Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in…

OFFCUT: Anything associated with Titanic ends up on sad note, Nigerians react to ‘submarine implosion’

Nigerians have reacted to the recent ‘implosion’ of a submersible called Titan which claimed the lives of…

‘NFF may have seen enough of him’, Ike Shorunmu speaks on possible renewal of Peseiro’s contract

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has expressed doubts about the renewal of head coach Jose Peseiro’s contract by…

The student loan scheme

LAST week, in fulfilment of his campaign promise, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the Student Loan Bill as…