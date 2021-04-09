Insecurity: We’ll partner police, others to ensure safety of Nigerians, Fasheun led OPC assures

Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) led by late Dr Frederic Fasheun, on Thursday said it is resolved to partner with all state and non-state agencies to ensure that Nigerians can sleep with two eyes closed, travel without fear, raised their families with hope and carry on their businesses without danger.

Newly sworn-in president of the group, Comrade Wasiu Afolabi aka Askari, gave this assurance, shortly after he was inaugurated, following an election that was conducted at the Ago Palace hotel of the late elder statesman.

Wasiu was elected alongside 11 other exco members, including Comrade Adeleke Adebayo (vice president), Kssim Lawal (national coordinator), Olasunkanmi Balogun (vice president, operation), Olubunmi Fasheun (national secretary), Ademola Balogun (treasurer), among others.

The new president said the group shall cooperate with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to make the entire Yoruba environment safe for living and livelihood, noting that the job of securing the environment does not belong to the police and security agents alone, but every patriotic and law-abiding citizen.

“It is for every patriotic and law-abiding citizen. And in this regard, OPC is ready to work with vigilante group, patriotic persons and Amotekun.”

Wasiu, however, cautioned members of the group against breaking the law in order to arrest lawbreakers, warning that no OPC member should take laws into his hands extra- judicially.

The newly sworn president, while urging every delegate to return home and encourage all members to cooperate with the newly- elected leaders as that was the only the group could maintain the “legacy of our great founder and president, Dr Frederic Fasheun,” assured that OPC under the watch of his leadership shall continue to fight for the enforcement of social justice in the country to ensure that Nigerian become the land where no man was oppressed.

“I used this opportunity to encourage all OPC members who have left the organization for one reason or the other to come back home. We hold no grudge against anybody. We are for peace and u city. Our gates are open for all Yoruba sons and daughters. There is a role for everybody to play. Let us come together to take this organization to the great heights that its founding father had the vision to take it to,” Comrade Wasiu said.

Speaking earlier, an elder in the group, Bashorun Kunle Adesokan, charged the members to brace up and rescue the Yoruba land from the ravaging cattle herders, noting that OPC had members scattered all over stares of South-West.