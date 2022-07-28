Insecurity: We are tackling recent security breaches in Abuja, others ― DHQ

The Military High Command, on Thursday, assured the members of the public especially the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja and its environments not to panic over the recent security breaches witnessed in the country as the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies were tackling the security challenges with a view to ending insurgency activities in the affected areas.

Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major General Benard Onyeuko, gave the assurance while speaking with Defence Correspondent at the bi-weekly briefing on troops’ activities and operational successes being recorded in the various operational theatres of the six- geo-political zones of the country.

According to him, “the hierarchy of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies wishes to reassure Nigerians of its commitment and pact with all Nigerians.

“With the recent operations carried out between July 23 – 28 this year, we wish to assure residents of FCT Abuja in particular that we are undaunted and unrelenting in our efforts to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

“People should go about their normal business as their safety is guaranteed, the support and cooperation of all Nigerians are hereby solicited as security is everybody’s business

“Citizens are encouraged to report any unusual persons in your community to security agencies. If you see something say something.”

