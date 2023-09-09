Governors of the North-East States have been urged to put all hands on deck to ensure that the subregion devastated by insurgency over the past years is rebuilt and peace returns.

The call was made by the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima while declaring open, the 8th meeting of the North-East Governors Forum held in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state on Saturday.

The six states that make up the North East subregion are Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe, the gvernors converged in Maiduguri for their regular meeting.

The meeting had in attendance, Emirs, NASS members, members of the State Houses of Assembly, and other stakeholders from the subregion.

Shettima said in his speech that “political party differences aside, all hands should be on deck for relevant stakeholders and especially leaders to rebuild the North-East of our dream for citizens and future generations to benefit.”

The Vice President further said that the leadership must have a human-face approach so that the various developmental projects and activities in the Six States of the subregion are successful.

Shettima spoke about the current security situation in the North-East, which has paralyzed various businesses and developmental activities, calling on the Governors to partner with the Federal Government in meeting the challenges.

He reiterated that the Federal Government is committed to investing heavily in the North-East to continue its development and has asked Governors and other stakeholders to support these efforts.

Kashim Shettima further said that as a son of the soil, he will use his good position to attract development projects that have a direct impact on the lives of the masses.

The Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum who doubles as the Chairman of the North-East Governors Forum, had earlier praised the sub-region Governors for their resilience and support to end the disaster that has besieged the sub-region.

He also commended the Federal Government, in particular the security personnel for their efforts in restoring peace in the subregion and urged for more.





Zulum pledged his loyalty and untainted support to the federal government in the face of the various challenges that are hampering the North-East sub-region and that since the Constitution of the North-East Governors Forum, much has been achieved in vital sectors of the economy.

The meeting was attended by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, the host Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state, while the Governors of Gombe and Taraba were represented by their deputies.

