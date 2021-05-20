Insecurity: UNIJOS suspends academic activities for three weeks

There are strong indications that the authority of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has suspended academic activities in the institution for three weeks to put adequate security in place to tame the tide of kidnapping and other insecurity in the neighbouring university communities.

The neighbouring communities of Gengere, Naraguta and others have been a security threat to the university. It would be recalled that no fewer than four staff of the university were recently abducted from the university quarters.

Also, about three weeks ago, the authority of the UNIJOS ordered the closure of hostels in order to put in place adequate security around the hostels and the entire institution.

A source close to the Senate of the university told Tribune Online that at its emergency meeting on Wednesday reviewed the security situation both within and outside the university and decided to suspend second semester lectures till June 7.

The source declared: “The Senate of the university at an emergency meeting today directed that the second semester lectures be suspended until the 7th of June when security situation in the state is reviewed.”

He further disclosed that the Senate ordered that hostels will remain closed to all undergraduate and postgraduate students within this period. However, postgraduate teaching and supervision will continue, adding that PG lecturers were encouraged to deploy technology for virtual learning.

The Deputy Registrar Information, Mr Abudulahi Abdullahi, could not be reached on his phone for an official confirmation.