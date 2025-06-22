Insecurity: UNAN calls on Tinubu to rejig security architecture

The United Nations Association of Nigeria (UNAN), Abuja branch, has called on President Bola Tinubu to undertake a comprehensive overhaul and total rejig of the country’s security architecture to address insecurity.

The Coordinator, Abuja Branch, UNAN, Dr Desmond Okocha, said the association was deeply worried by the escalating insecurity across parts of the country.

In a statement on Saturday in Abuja, Dr Okocha, who doubles as Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa, condemned the recent killings that happened in Benue State.

He extended the association’s condolences to the government and people of the state, particularly the affected families.

The statement said: “We are greatly saddened by the recent massacre in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, where over 200 innocent Nigerians, including women, children, and the elderly, were brutally killed. Such inhumane acts represent not only a grave violation of human rights but also a direct assault on our shared humanity and national unity.

“We condemn, in clear terms, this heinous violence and all forms of terrorism and banditry plaguing our nation and extend our sincere condolences to the government and people of Benue State, particularly, the affected families. These recurring attacks erode public trust, weaken the rule of law, and endanger the socio-economic fabric of our society.

“We acknowledge and commend President Tinubu for his condolence visit to Benue State and for issuing firm orders to security agencies. However, we urge that these words be swiftly translated into measurable and sustained action. Haphazard responses are no longer sufficient.”

He called for the establishment of a joint security task force between Benue and Nasarawa State and urged them to maintain consistent patrols around identified flashpoints.

The statement added: “Furthermore, we call on the Governments of Benue and Nasarawa States to establish joint security task forces and maintain consistent patrols around identified flashpoints.

“Most importantly, we urge the Federal Government to go beyond providing relief materials for the victims and ensure full compensation for their losses and make deliberate efforts to address the root causes of the crisis.

“As an affiliate of the World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA), UNA-NIGERIA, Abuja Branch, stands committed to the principles of peace, justice, and human dignity. We appeal to all tiers of government, civil society, and the international community to prioritise the protection of civilians and work together to address the root causes of insecurity—poverty, marginalisation, and impunity.

“Nigeria cannot thrive in an atmosphere of fear. It is time to act with urgency, resolve, and compassion.”

