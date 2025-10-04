Insecurity: Two Kogi LGAs ban petrol sales in jerrycans

In an effort to curb the activities of bandits in Kogi west senatorial district in Kogi state, Chairmen of two local government areas in have ban sale of petrol in jerrycans, citing its potential use by criminal elements.

The Chairmen are Mopamuro local government area, Mr. Ademola Bello, and Ijumu Local Government Areas, Alhaji Ibrahim Haruna respectively.

Mopamuro LGA Chairman, Mr. Ademola Bello, said the restriction was part of a broader security strategy aimed at disrupting the supply lines of kidnappers and bandits operating within and around the local government.

“This action is necessary to curb the growing threat of banditry and kidnappings in our communities and across Kogi State,” Bello stated.

He explained that the ban is targeted at preventing the diversion of fuel to unauthorised locations, particularly criminal hideouts.

In addition, he announced restrictions on bulk sales of food and other provisions, urging shop owners to refrain from selling large quantities of essential goods that could potentially aid criminal groups.

“To further enhance surveillance and reduce criminal activity at night, a curfew has been imposed in Mopamuro, restricting movement from 10 p.m. onwards,” he added.

Bello directed all security agencies operating in the area to strictly enforce the new order, warning that violators would face legal consequences.

“By following these rules, residents will play a key role in keeping Mopamuro safe and secure,” he said. “Together, we can create a community where peace and safety are the norm, not the exception.”

Similarly, in Ijumu Local Government Area, Chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Haruna issued a matching directive, halting the sale of petrol in jerrycans throughout the area.

Haruna cited actionable intelligence reports suggesting that large volumes of petrol were being funneled to criminals in the forests.

“This measure is necessary to deny kidnappers and bandits the logistical support they rely on,” Haruna said. “We ask for the full cooperation of our people in enforcing this for the safety of everyone.”

Both chairmen appealed to residents to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring them that the Kogi State Government is working tirelessly to address the rising security concerns.

They also encouraged citizens to continue supporting security efforts through cooperation, vigilance, and prayers.

