Insecurity: Troops rescue 3 kidnapped victims, kill one bandit in Nasarawa ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters on Friday said that the Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE have rescued three kidnapped victims and neutralized one bandit in a daring operation carried out at Maraba Udege general area in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Headquarters Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche.

He explained that the operation was executed in the early hours of Thursday by the gallant troops following actionable and credible intelligence on the movements of the bandits in the area during which three kidnapped persons were rescued and one-armed bandit was neutralised.

General Eneche stated that the kidnapped victims were subsequently reunited with their respective families.

Gen. Eneche stated that in a related development, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has bombed three Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) enclave in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State and taken out their hideouts in Alagarno, including a compound housing some high-value BHT leaders.

He added that the ATF also destroyed no fewer than two Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) gun trucks and eliminated some of their fighters along the Wamdeo-Chul axis in the Southern part of Borno State.

He said the compound housing terrorist leaders were concealed under thick vegetation and located 2.3Km North East of Kafa, and was being used by the terrorists to coordinate their nefarious activities.

According to him, “the destruction of the locations was achieved through multiple airstrikes executed on 6 January 2021 as the ATF dispatched appropriate force packages of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and attack helicopters to engage the target areas in the day and night raids.

“The BHTs were spotted under the dense vegetation of the locations and the NAF attack aircraft took turns in engaging the targets, killing several of them.

“Upon sighting the NAF helicopter gunships, the terrorists, mounted on gun trucks and motorcycles, attempted to beat a hasty retreat whilst firing at the attack aircraft.”

He explained further that Terrorists were hit by the helicopters’ barrage of rocket and cannon fire, which resulted in the immobilization of two of the gun trucks, one of which was seen engulfed in flames.

General Eneche vowed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria would not relent until all enemies of the Country were neutralised and normalcy was restored to all troubled zones in the country.

