The Military High Command has said that troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies fighting insurgent activities across the various theatres of operations in the country have rescued 29 kidnapped children in Kaduna and Zamfara states.

It added that the operations, conducted between November 20 and 26, 2026, also led to the arrest of 13 suspected terrorist collaborators and informants in the North-West.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, in an update on military operations against insurgent activities.

According to him, troops rescued 18 of the 22 Boys’ Brigade members abducted by terrorists in Mother-Cat Community, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on November 22.

The children were said to have been on an early morning road walk when they were abducted.

He explained that, following a distress call, troops moved into the surrounding bushes and rescued some of the victims near the Rehina riverside, while further pursuit led to the rescue of others.

He added that military operations had since been intensified to secure the release of the remaining four children.

Major General Onoja further disclosed that, in a related operation on November 25, troops on patrol at Wuya in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State intercepted 11 kidnapped children, comprising one male and 10 females, who were abandoned by their captors upon sighting the advancing troops.

According to him, the children were abducted on October 6 along the Jangebe-Anka Road while fetching firewood.

He added that the troops also rescued a 67-year-old man from Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, who escaped from terrorist captivity and was intercepted around Bagega in Anka LGA on November 26. He was subsequently evacuated for medical attention.

The Director further explained that, beyond the rescue operations, troops had sustained offensives against terrorist hideouts and their support networks across the region.

According to him, “on November 20, troops engaged terrorists at Dungun Muazu in Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State, neutralising two suspects and recovering three motorcycles.

He added that, similarly, clearance operations along the Sakajiki and Abaniyawa axis on November 22 resulted in the neutralisation of two suspected terrorists and the destruction of criminal camps.

Troops also arrested 11 suspected collaborators and informants allegedly linked to a notorious terrorist kingpin in Sakajiki Village, adding that items recovered from the suspects included motorcycles, Point of Sale (POS) devices, mobile phones and ₦1,503,200 in cash.

In another operation, troops deployed at Libata in Ngaski LGA of Kebbi State, on November 24, intercepted a motorcyclist transporting 16 explosive ordnance items, comprising detonators and detonating cords.

The items were reportedly brought from Ibadan for delivery to an illegal mining site in Yauri LGA of Kebbi State, while two additional suspects who arrived to claim the explosive materials were arrested.

Major General Onoja further disclosed that the operations had significantly disrupted the activities of terrorist and criminal groups, particularly through the rescue of kidnapped victims, neutralisation of threats and dismantling of criminal support networks.

He added that the latest operations underscored the military’s continued efforts to rescue abducted persons, dismantle terrorist logistics networks and restore security across the North-West.