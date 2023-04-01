The Military High Command on Saturday said that the Troops of Operation FOREST SANITY killed five suspected members of the dreaded Boko Haram/ Islamic West Africa Province ISWAP terrorist groups during an ambush operation conducted along KANTI – TANTATU road in KUBUSU forest in CHIKUN Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami.

The statement explained that during the operation conducted on Friday, troops made contact with terrorists and that followed a fierce firefight, which led to the neutralization of 5 terrorists others fled with gunshot injuries.

He added assorted fireworks and ammunition of assorted mix were recovered.

“According to it, “Troops exploited the general area and recovered four AK 47 rifles, four AK 47 magazines, twenty-two (22) rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and two motorcycles among other sundry items.”

It added that also on the same day, “Troops while on fighting patrol to KASO general area in KAJURU Local Government Area of Kaduna State met with terrorists.

“The terrorists mounted on motorcycles on sighting troops fled abandoning some of their weapons.

“Troops recovered two magazines of AK 47 rifles, two ) rounds of 7.62 mm special, one matchet, two mobile phones and assorted charms.”

It stated this the military high command commended the troops of Operation FOREST SANITY and encouraged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on the activities of criminals.

