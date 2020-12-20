Insecurity: Troops neutralize 2 members of Gana’s gang in Benue —DHQ

•Arrest one, recover firearms

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
Troops kill 12 bandits, Troops handover 7 suspects, Troops kill 82 bandits, Troops destroy Armed Bandits'
TroopsNigerian Advanced infantry training has significant implications outside of on-the-ground tactical maneuvers. This bilateral military-to-military training carries diplomatic weight showcasing the U.S.'s commitment to its African partners and Nigeria's commitment to countering violent extremist organizations.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday said that in continuation of the efforts of the nation’s security forces to end banditry and other criminal activities in the North Central Zone of the country, the Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have neutralized two armed bandits belonging to the dreaded Gana’s gang and arrested one other after a raid on their hideout in Benue State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche who stated that the operation was in furtherance sustaining both kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the zone targeted at stamping out insurgency activities.

Gen. Eneche explained that on 16th December this year, the Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, acting on credible intelligence on identified hideout of some of the late Gana’s militia gang members in parts of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, conducted a dawn raid on the criminals’ location.

According him, “the Troops made contact and engaged the criminals at Adangbe Village in Mbacher Council Ward of the Local Government Area.

ALSO READ: JUST IN: PDP cancels Jigawa State congress as members leave venue in anger

He stated that consequently, the superior firepower of the Troops forced the armed bandits to flee in disarray.

He, however, added that as the Troops engaged the criminals in a hot pursuit, two of them were neutralized while another was arrested by the gallant troops.

He further explained that during the encounter, three locally made rifles, 21 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition as well as other items including a motorcycle were recovered by the troops.

He said that the arrested gang members had been handed over to the Police for further action.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

PDP to write US, UK govts over Umahi’s threat

Latest News

JUST IN: PDP cancels Jigawa State congress as members leave venue in anger

Latest News

Gombe LG poll: Gov Inuwa Yahaya congratulates newly elected Chairmen, Councillors

Latest News

Mounting security, economic challenges eroding APC electoral viability, DG APC…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More