Insecurity: Troops neutralise eight bandits in Kastina — DHQ

The Military High Command on Thursday announced that, in its ongoing efforts to end insurgency in the country, troops attached to the 17 Brigade of Operation FASAN YAMA at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Kurfi in Katsina State have neutralized eight terrorists and recovered assorted weapons during an encounter along the Kurfi–Batsari Road on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja on Thursday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kanye.

According to the statement, during the encounter, the troops swiftly engaged the terrorists, and after a prolonged exchange of gunfire, successfully repelled the attack, inflicting significant casualties on the terrorists.

It explained that the gallant troops recovered assorted weapons, including five AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines, and 13 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The statement added that one of the troops was wounded in action and has been evacuated to the 17 Brigade Medical Centre for treatment. It noted that the situation remains calm, with troop morale and fighting efficiency still high.

Furthermore, the Defence Headquarters commended the bravery and professionalism of the troops involved in the operation and reassured Nigerians of its continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

