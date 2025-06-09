Insecurity: Troops kill terrorists kingpin, Malam Jidda, several others in Yobe

The Military High Command on Monday stated that the troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in a renewed offensive against Boko Haram, have killed a terrorist kingpin, Malam Jidda, in Ngazalgana Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja by the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Reuben Kovangiya

It explained that the terrorists’ commander, said to be the Ameer of Ngorgore and Malumti villages, met his waterloo alongside other terrorists during a coordinated ground and air operation launched by OPHK on Monday.

The statement read, “During the operations in Ngazalgana, troops came in contact with the terrorists, subduing them with superior firepower, resulting in the killing of Malam Jidda, while others fled with gunshot wounds.”

It added that the troops, while on a snap ambush from another front into the Timbuktu Triangle, came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them with heavy fire, during which several terrorists were killed.

The statement further explained that ” the continued exploitation of Mallamfatori general area, in Abadam Local Government, where troops recently neutralised several terrorists, has led to the discovery of other neutralised bodies of terrorists, and recovery of assorted arms and equipment.

“Items recovered during the coordinated offensives include: AK-47 Rifles, terrorists’ motorcycles, large quantity of ammunition, AK-47 rifle magazines, Rocket Propelled Gun tubes, Hand Grenades, hand-held radios and other sundry items.”

The statement pointed out that these renewed offensives underscored the effectiveness of the ongoing counter-insurgency efforts by Operation HADIN KAI backed by an efficient Air Component, while remaining committed to its operational objectives, to ensure the complete defeat of Boko Haram/ISWAP and the restoration of peace and security in the North-East region.

