In a recent briefing with Defence Correspondents, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, the Director of Defence Media Operations, shared significant achievements in the ongoing fight against insurgency and other criminal activities in Nigeria.

The military high command announced that scores of terrorists belonging to the dreaded Boko Haram and Islamic West Africa Province (ISWAP) groups were neutralized by the troops in the past two weeks.

During this period, the armed forces arrested 252 logistics suppliers, bandits, oil thieves, IPOB members, and other criminals across the country. The military operations resulted in the destruction of numerous criminal hideouts, including 47 illegal refining sites, 250 storage tanks, 220 ovens, 32 dugout pits, and 31 wooden boats.

The troops also successfully rescued 66 kidnapped victims, while a total of 876 Boko Haram terrorists and their families, consisting of 89 males, 249 females, and 538 children, surrendered.

These achievements were made possible through both kinetic and non-kinetic operations conducted in various theatres of operation.

The military operations focused on identifying terrorists’ hideouts, camps, villages, forests, and mountains in several local government areas of Borno State. These operations led to the killing of 26 terrorists, the arrest of 22 logistic suppliers, and the surrender of 876 terrorists and their family members.

Furthermore, the troops recovered a substantial number of weapons, ammunition, and other materials. These included rifles, grenades, magazines, ammunition, motorcycles, vehicles, communication devices, food supplies, and various other items used by the terrorists.

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai also conducted multiple air operations to degrade terrorists’ enclaves and logistics. One notable operation targeted a new terrorists’ hideout near Lake Chad Basin, resulting in the neutralization of several terrorists and the destruction of their logistics.

The military high command commended the efforts and resilience of the troops and other security agencies across the country.

They also expressed appreciation to the media community for their partnership and continued cooperation. The public was urged to provide prompt and credible information on the activities of terrorists and other criminals to support ongoing operations and restore peace and security in the country.

