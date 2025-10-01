Insecurity: Troops kill scores of terrorists, arrest 25, rescue 16 kidnap victims

… recover assorted weapons in nationwide operations

The Nigerian Army has sustained its fierce onslaught against terrorists and criminal gangs across the country, recording sweeping operational gains in recent days.

A report made available to Tribune Online in Abuja on Wednesday stated “these include the rescue of 16 hostages, arrest of 25 suspects, neutralisation of several terrorists, and the recovery of a cache of weapons, explosives and logistics during the operations.”

The report explained that ” in Borno and Adamawa States, troops decimated ISWAP/JAS terrorists in Kolori and Karumi (Konduga Local Government Area, as well as Madagali Local Government Area

According to it, a key logistics supplier was intercepted in Mafa Local Government Area of the state with 23 cans of petrol concealed in a bag, while troops in Mubi North halted the smuggling of petrol and fertilisers.

It added that ” In Garkida, a terrorist who admitted to past attacks in Damboa was captured with assorted weapons including one M70AB2 rifle, four magazines and 150 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.”

The report further added that the Troops of 1 Brigade foiled multiple terrorist attempts in Zamfara’s Maradun, Tsafe and Anka Local Government Areas, rescued six kidnap victims, and seized motorcycles.

It added that in Kaduna State, a notorious kidnap kingpin was arrested in Mayir Village, Sanga Local Government, following precise intelligence.

The statement read, “In Benue, Operation WHIRL STROKE neutralised a violent extremist in Katsina-Ala LGA and rescued 10 abducted passengers along the Kyado–Wukari road.

“In Kwara State, three kidnap victims were freed near Eruku Town with a motorcycle recovered. Meanwhile, troops in Nasarawa intercepted a drug-laden vehicle and arrested two suspects, including the consignee.

“In Imo State, two cultists were arrested in Mgbidi with a pistol, phones and a motorcycle and in Anambra, troops disrupted IPOB/ESN activities in Orumba North, where criminals detonated three IEDs before fleeing. The explosives, wires, cylinders and batteries were safely neutralised.

“In Delta and Bayelsa States, troops recovered two locally made double-barrel guns, 27 cartridges and in joint operations with the NDLEA, apprehended 19 drug dealers with cannabis, tramadol, pentazocine, diazepam and Canadian lou. In Rivers and Bayelsa, troops seized over 1,200 litres of illegally refined AGO and crude oil in line with Operation DELTA SAFE directives. Four suspected kidnappers were also nabbed in Oshimili North LGA of Delta State.

“These operations yielded recovery of M70AB2 rifle, four magazines, 150 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, two double-barrel guns, 27 cartridges, one pistol, several motorcycles, IEDs, large consignments of petrol and fertilisers, mobile phones and assorted illicit drugs.”

The Nigerian Army reiterated its unshakable commitment to hunt down terrorists, kidnappers and criminal elements wherever they operate, warning that “those who threaten the peace and security of the nation will face relentless military pressure and devastating consequences.”

It added that the Nigerian Army remains firm in safeguarding communities, enabling farming and supporting national economic recovery in line with the Federal Government’s drive for food security.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

