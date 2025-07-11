Insecurity: Troops destroy 15 illegal refining sites, kill scores of terrorists

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday disclosed that in the renewed fight against insurgency activities in the country, its troops, in collaboration with Hybrid Forces and other security agencies, intensified operations along both kinetic and non-kinetic lines across all theatres in the last one week.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, on the report of the troops’ operations.

The statement revealed that during the week under review, the gallant troops discovered and destroyed 15 illegal refining sites, neutralised scores of terrorists, bandits, and IPOB/ESN criminals, while some were arrested.

It added that several others surrendered to the troops due to superior firepower.

The statement further explained that eight oil thieves and other criminals were arrested, while assorted arms and ammunition were recovered. Also recovered were 24 crude oil cooking ovens, 26 dugout pits, nine boats, 19 storage tanks, and 21 drums, while nine vehicles were seized from the criminals.

According to the statement, “Items recovered include some arms and ammunition, as well as Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and IED-making materials.”

On troop activities, the statement disclosed that “In the Operation DELTA SAFE theatre, troops foiled oil theft worth over two hundred and sixty-three million, eight hundred and forty-three thousand, five hundred and twenty-two naira (₦263,843,522.00).”

In Operation HADIN KAI, from 4 to 9 July 2025, troops encountered terrorists in various engagements. Some were killed in action, five of their collaborators were arrested, and four kidnapped victims were rescued during operations in Gwoza, Kaga, Mafa, Ngala, Abadam, Bama, Biu, Konduga, Damboa, and Dikwa Local Government Areas of Borno State, as well as Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, and general areas of Platari, Sambisa Forest, and the Timbuktu Triangle.

In Operation FANSAN YAMMA on 10 July 2025, the Air Component, in conjunction with surface forces, conducted a major offensive during which scores of terrorist leaders and commanders were taken out in the general areas of Jam-Gemu, Maskekari, Yarbuga, and Kinduntu villages under Waye and Kanya districts in Gusau LGA of Zamfara State.

It stated that, in addition, troops on routine patrol made contact with terrorists in Maru and Talata Mafara LGAs of Zamfara State, as well as Binji, Sabon Birni, and Illela LGAs of Sokoto State.

Operations were also conducted in Danko-Wasagu and Arewa LGAs of Kebbi State, as well as Matazu and Katsina LGAs of Katsina State.

It further added that during these operations, the gallant troops eliminated some terrorists, arrested five of them, and rescued two kidnapped victims.

According to the statement, items recovered during the operations included arms and ammunition, motorcycles, and the sum of ₦28,720. Terrorist camps and other equipment were destroyed.

In Operation SAFE HAVEN between 30 June and 8 July 2025, troops engaged extremists, killing some, arresting 18, and rescuing seven kidnapped victims. Weapons, ammunition, a vehicle, and motorcycles were also recovered during operations in Wase, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Riyom, and Jos South LGAs of Plateau State, as well as Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

It added that on 6 July 2025, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN, while on routine patrol, arrested a militia member in an ambush position intending to attack commuters along the Kafi-Abu-Rakwok road in Gashish District of Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State. Items recovered from him included one locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, and 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, among others.

The statement further noted that troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE eliminated some terrorists, arrested eight of them, and rescued two kidnapped victims.

The troops also recovered arms and ammunition and arrested an extremist kingpin identified as Liamdoo Douglas Adekpe (aka Bajor) in Takum LGA of Taraba State. Weapons and dangerous items were recovered from his possession.

It further stated that troops of Operation UDO KA sustained an offensive operational tempo during the period under review.

According to the statement, following the arrest of a POS vendor on 26 June 2025, further investigation led to the arrest of a sponsor and logistics supplier to the Mother Valley IPOB/ESN Camp on 2 July 2025 in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

Four POS machines, two mobile phones, and the sum of ₦250,600 were recovered from him. Also, four suspected IPOB/ESN members/informants were arrested in Ihiala and Ehime Mbano LGAs of Anambra and Imo States, respectively.

The statement pointed out that troops’ professionalism, resilience, and determination would continue to inspire confidence in the collective ability to overcome the myriad security challenges facing the nation.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE