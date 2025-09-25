Insecurity: Troops arrest 47, rescue 39 hostages , recover assorted weapons in one week — DHQ

The Military High Command on Thursday disclosed that its gallant troops arrested 147 suspected terrorists and other criminals in renewed efforts to end insurgency across all geo-political zones of the country within the last one week.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, stated this in Abuja while updating Defence Correspondents at the bi-weekly briefing on ongoing military operations against insurgency. He added that troops also neutralised scores of terrorist commanders and fighters during the period under review.

He further revealed that the troops rescued 39 kidnapped hostages and foiled oil theft valued at ₦19,750,000 in the Niger Delta region.

According to him, troops in the North East arrested 26 terrorist collaborators, informants, and sympathisers, while rescuing three hostages between 15 and 22 September 2025.

He noted that during the same period, troops recovered a large quantity of fabrics, vehicles, motorcycles, and IED-making materials, which have been handed over to the appropriate security agencies, while interrogation is ongoing.

In the North West, Kangye said troops arrested nine terrorists, including a notorious terrorist identified as Mallam Abubakar Ahmadu, who was apprehended in Paiko Local Government Area of Niger State.

In the North Central, troops rescued 16 kidnapped hostages and arrested 71 suspected terrorists and kidnappers. Among those arrested was a kidnap kingpin identified as Saawuan Wuaiyolna, a member of a notorious syndicate who is on the wanted list.

In the South South, troops discovered and destroyed 16 illegal refining sites, 14 crude oil cooking ovens, seven dugout pits, 11 boats, and eight storage tanks. They also arrested 19 suspected oil thieves and nine other criminals.

Furthermore, in the South East, troops arrested six suspected terrorists and rescued three hostages.

According to Kangye, “In the week under review, our gallant troops, in conjunction with relevant security agencies, conducted a series of operations designed to dismantle terrorists’ networks, deny bandits and other criminal gangs sanctuaries, and strangulate the oxygen channels of economic saboteurs. These efforts are aimed at enhancing national security, promoting stability, and protecting national interests both at home and globally.

“The operations demonstrate our collective resolve to confront emerging threats in an ever-evolving global security landscape.

“Our focus is to ensure the safety of our personnel while maintaining our duty to inform the public about our efforts and the principles guiding our actions.

“We understand the public interest in ongoing military operations, and we are committed to providing timely and accurate information about our activities across all theatres.

“Our forces are currently engaged in both kinetic and non-kinetic operations to combat specific threats, secure our citizens, and provide a safe environment for socio-economic activities to thrive. These operations are conducted with utmost precision, with a clear focus on minimising collateral damage and ensuring the safety of the civilian population in line with our code of conduct for internal security operations, the laws of armed conflict, and our campaign plan.”

He reaffirmed that the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain committed to denying terrorists, insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements freedom of action in the country. He said the success of the ongoing operations was a testament to the determination and resilience of the troops, who continue to work tirelessly to secure the nation.

The Defence Headquarters commended the bravery and professionalism of the troops involved in all operations and assured Nigerians of its continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE